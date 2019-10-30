Melvyn Farrell tipped to succeed Adolfo Canepa as Speaker

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will propose the appointment of Melvyn Farrell as the next Speaker of the Parliament, succeeding Adolfo Canepa.

This will be the first motion to be considered by Parliament after the Gibraltar Government convenes its ceremonial opening on November 14.

According to a statement from No.6 Convent Place, Mr Picardo consulted with the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, on the proposed resolution in keeping with the Constitution.

Mr Picardo and Mr Azopardi have also agreed that the debate on the resolution for the appointment of the new Speaker will be presided over by Sir Joe Bossano.

Sir Joe is the longest serving member of the Parliament, often styled ‘the father of the House.’

Mr Picardo said: “I am very grateful for the great work that Adolfo Canepa has done in seven full years as Speaker and will be saying much more in respect the excellent and valuable contribution he has made to as Speaker and to public life in Gibraltar generally during the course of my first address at the Ceremonial Opening.”

“Mr Farrell has been a senior civil servant and enjoyed a distinguished period as Clerk of the Parliament 2006 to 2014.”

“As all the political parties have committed to Parliamentary Reform for this term, his knowledge of the workings of Parliament will be massively useful not just in his role as Speaker but also in advising the Select Committee on Parliamentary Reform.”