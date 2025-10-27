Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Menopause awareness training launched at British Forces Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2025

British Forces Gibraltar has introduced a new workplace training programme focused on menopause awareness. The initiative, titled Menopause in the Workplace: A Guide for Managers, has been delivered through the Joint Education Training Centre in partnership with the MOD Wellbeing team.

The workshop is designed to help managers support staff experiencing menopause, promote informed management practices, and raise awareness of common symptoms. It also aims to help employees better recognise the signs of menopause and access appropriate support.

The training was inspired by findings within the UK Civil Service, which showed that severe menopausal symptoms had led some experienced staff to leave the workforce. By increasing awareness, the sessions aim to help ensure that no employee feels they must step away from their role during this natural stage of life.

Managers participating in the training are equipped with the knowledge and tools to provide practical support and reasonable adjustments in the workplace. The workshops have been well attended and received positive feedback, including from Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy.

Due to high interest and demand, further sessions are planned. A new version of the workshop, with a focus on supporting employees directly, is also under development. This next phase will aim to promote open conversations and further normalise the topic within the workplace.

The training forms part of British Forces Gibraltar’s ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and supportive working environment for all staff.

Most Read

Local News

Localised power outage after contractor cable strike on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Local News

Residency requirement for scholarship awards increased to 10 years, prompting questions and a review

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Lathbury wind turbine plan sparks discussion on clean energy and conservation

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Arias-Vasquez to hold community drop-ins at Mobile Health Unit

27th October 2025

Local News
Supported Needs and Disability Office to hold on-location clinics in November

27th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust trustees visit The Mount to view conservation progress

27th October 2025

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment cadets travel to Wales for annual camp

27th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025