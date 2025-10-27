Menopause awareness training launched at British Forces Gibraltar

British Forces Gibraltar has introduced a new workplace training programme focused on menopause awareness. The initiative, titled Menopause in the Workplace: A Guide for Managers, has been delivered through the Joint Education Training Centre in partnership with the MOD Wellbeing team.

The workshop is designed to help managers support staff experiencing menopause, promote informed management practices, and raise awareness of common symptoms. It also aims to help employees better recognise the signs of menopause and access appropriate support.

The training was inspired by findings within the UK Civil Service, which showed that severe menopausal symptoms had led some experienced staff to leave the workforce. By increasing awareness, the sessions aim to help ensure that no employee feels they must step away from their role during this natural stage of life.

Managers participating in the training are equipped with the knowledge and tools to provide practical support and reasonable adjustments in the workplace. The workshops have been well attended and received positive feedback, including from Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy.

Due to high interest and demand, further sessions are planned. A new version of the workshop, with a focus on supporting employees directly, is also under development. This next phase will aim to promote open conversations and further normalise the topic within the workplace.

The training forms part of British Forces Gibraltar’s ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and supportive working environment for all staff.