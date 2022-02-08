Men's Hockey - Big win for Grammarians in Iberian Cup (plus domestic cup match images)
Grammarians added their second victory in the Iberian Cup beating Eagles 4-0 this weekend. In a tough competitive match goals from Mark Casciaro, with a brace, one from Ryan Casciaro, formerly from Eagles, and Ramagge secured victory. The match had all the trimmings and sparks seen in Grammarians versus Eagles matches with the two sides...
