Michael Kane Gibraltar National Snooker Champion 2022

Michael Kane wins the GBSA National Snooker Championships 2022 in style. Michael who represented Gibraltar last October 2021 in the European Snooker Championships 2021 was in invincible form winning all 14 matches he played. Not only was he unbeaten but he also had the highest break in the competition with 101 and also only lost 4 frames on his way to the title.

Michael will now be representing Gibraltar at the coming European Championships in Albania in September 2022, as well as the WSF World Snooker Championships 2023 and the Gibraltar Open 2023.

Michael held off the challenge of Francis Becerra, after Michael defeated Francis 2-1 in a high quality match. Francis Becerra finished runner up for the 2nd year in a row. Francis played well all season but just failed in his pursuit of the title.

Francis will now turn his attentions to representing Gibraltar in the upcoming WSF Gibraltar Open 2022 on 24-26th March 2022. Francis plays on Friday 25th March at 9.30am against Thailand Rocket Thepchiya un-Nooh. Lee Prickman last years National Champion plays Chinese Yuan Sijun at 14.00pm Friday 25th March.