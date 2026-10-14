Michelle Roman evokes dark worlds of romanticism and fantasy

Self-taught artist Michelle Roman is exhibiting her last collection of paintings at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates until October 16. For her, those displayed artworks show the haunting beauty of gothic dark romanticism and dark fantasy surrealism, creating evocative works that blend elements of skeletons, the human form, nature, and animals.

Through her style, Michelle transforms raw emotion into visual narratives, inviting viewers to discover beauty within darkness, melancholy and the surreal.

She talks about this exhibition as “a celebration of romantic dark fantasy”, exploring the profound, beautiful balance between life and death, light and dark, something she describes as “a visual representation of yin and yang.”

“By intertwining skeletons, human forms, and animals, the collection serves as a reminder to vibrantly enjoy every fleeting moment of life and to never forget who we truly are.”

“At our core, stripping away the external, we are all equal.”

Ms Roman wants to challenge the viewer to see the beauty in themes that are traditionally feared.

“Death and darkness aren't things to hide from; they give meaning and contrast to life,” she said.

“Through these pieces, I am expressing the romance of existence, the raw truth of mortality, and the deep spiritual connection we share with the natural world and each other,” she says.

She defines her style rooted in contemporary dark romanticism and surreal fantasy, intentionally edgy, alternative, and atmospheric.

“I love using high contrast to bring out rich textures and emotional depth, creating worlds where the macabre meets classic fine art,” she explains.

After that presentation, it seems obvious that her primary artistic influence was Tim Burton, admiring his ability “to blend the gothic with the heartfelt”. This is something that has always resonated with her.

“Beyond that, I am deeply shaped by a lifetime of dark fantasy books, cinematic films, and personal life experiences that have sharpened my perspective on the world.”

In this exhibition, Ms Roman shows a world of shadows, nights, and skeletons under the moonlight.

The contrast of dark colours (black and navy blue) and white dominate her works and roses feature in many of her paintings.

Of all the pieces on display, she holds Mermaids “incredibly close” to her heart, and described it as "the most deeply creative and uninhibited artworks in the collection.”

“I feel a profound, natural connection to sirens and sea mythology, and these characters flowed completely effortlessly from my imagination onto the canvas.”

“This same creative intuition is why I love painting angels and demons existing in absolute harmony and unconditional love; it all stems from a natural urge to explore the deep, beautiful connections between worlds that people normally think are completely separate.”

Ms Roman considers that this is just the begining of her creative evolution, and she is planning to scale up to much bigger projects “and continuously push the boundaries of my skills.”

“My goal on this artistic journey is to relentlessly expand my creativity, experimenting with bold new techniques and mediums to bring even larger dark fantasy worlds to life.”

Michelle Roman’s exhibition is being held at the Fine Arts Gallery until October 16, Mon to Fri 10.00am to 6pm, free entry.