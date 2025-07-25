Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jul, 2025

Local News

Milder Covid variant ‘Stratus’ reaches Gibraltar, Public Health Director says

Photo by Peter Byrne/PA.

By Gabriella Peralta
24th July 2025

Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic began, GHA testing has found a cluster of in-patient cases with the milder Stratus variant in St Bernard’s Hospital, suggesting wider spread in the community of this latest milder strain. With testing heavily reduced from the height of the pandemic, the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said...

