Minister for Health to attend G20 and G7 Health Summit in Geneva

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, will travel to Geneva on Wednesday to attend the 2025 G20 and G7 Health Summit, a high-level international forum organised by the World Health Organisation.

The summit will bring together health ministers and senior officials to discuss strategies for addressing non-communicable diseases and mental health challenges. Ms Arias Vasquez will be joined by the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter.

The Gibraltar delegation will engage with global health leaders and experts on key public health concerns including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and mental health. These conditions are among the main contributors to poor health and early mortality in Gibraltar.

Ms Arias Vasquez has been invited to speak on a panel at the summit, following her participation in the Global Legislators Initiative for Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health earlier this year.

She is expected to return to Gibraltar on Friday.

She said: “I am looking forward to participating in this global summit as it is an important opportunity for Gibraltar to share our approach and to learn from international partners.”

“The issues being discussed, from unhealthy diets to mental health, are at the core of what we are addressing through our Covenant for Health which we will be publishing later this year.”

“On mental health in particular, I have been able to engage with other health leaders to share our plans for a new model of care that will deliver a single point of access for mental health service users, a model designed to simplify pathways and, importantly, place the individual at the centre of the care they are provided.”

“Attending the summit alongside Dr Carter ensures that Gibraltar is not only represented at a political level but also technically, through our Director of Public Health.”