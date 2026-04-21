Minister promotes Gibraltar at cruise industry event in Miami

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, attended Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 in Miami with the Gibraltar Tourist Board’s Senior Executive Officer, Audisa Rodriguez, as Gibraltar sought to strengthen its position in the cruise sector.

Seatrade Cruise Global is described as the cruise industry’s largest annual gathering, bringing together cruise lines, destinations and other stakeholders from around the world, including senior itinerary planners from major cruise brands.

During the convention, Mr Santos and Ms Rodriguez held meetings with cruise line executives and industry stakeholders to promote Gibraltar as a strategic port of call in the Mediterranean and support efforts to secure future cruise business.

The delegation also met the Mayor of Gibraltar, Nicky Guerrero, who was attending in his capacity as Secretary General of the MedCruise Association.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board also collaborated with Calypso Tours at the convention to promote Gibraltar’s tour offering and experiences for cruise passengers.

As a member of MedCruise, the Gibraltar Tourist Board used the association’s stand to hold meetings and engage with partners, while Gibraltar was also promoted through the screening of the “Beyond Your Expectations” campaign video.

Mr Santos said: “It was crucial to have Gibraltar represented at this important cruise industry event. Seatrade remains a key platform to ensure Gibraltar maintains strong visibility within the cruise industry, whilst continuing to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities.”

“I am confident that the positive engagement generated will translate into tangible benefits for Gibraltar, potentially as early as this year.” According to the statement, Gibraltar is expecting about 260 cruise calls in 2026, an increase of more than 18% compared to 2025.”

The Government statement said engagement at events such as Seatrade Cruise Global plays an important role in maintaining that growth and ensuring Gibraltar remains a competitive and attractive port of call.