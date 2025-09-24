Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ministers meet Japanese study group at the University of Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
24th September 2025

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, and the Minister for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, met with a new cohort of students from the University of Chiba.

The students are taking part in a study abroad programme at the University of Gibraltar.

Mr Santos joined the students for a question and answer session, where they learned about his ministerial role while also practising their English.

He said he was particularly pleased to meet the group, highlighting his personal connection with Japan, where he lived and worked for several years.

Mr Santos thanked Ms Orfila and the University of Gibraltar for the invitation to take part in the session.

