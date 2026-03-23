New ‘Gibraltar’ sign unveiled at Campion Park

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has unveiled Gibraltar’s first official ‘Gibraltar’ sign at Campion Park on behalf of the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism.

The installation has been created as a dedicated photo point for visitors and residents and is intended to encourage people to share their experiences while showcasing Gibraltar as a visually striking destination.

The sign forms part of wider public enhancements across Gibraltar, including improvements to roundabouts and the introduction of heritage and cultural features.

Further permanent signs are planned for key locations, including the frontier once infrastructure works are complete.

A mobile ‘Gibraltar’ sign is also due to be launched this summer and will travel to events and high-footfall locations to provide more opportunities for the public to engage with the installation.

Members of the public have been invited to visit the sign at Campion Park and tag Visit Gibraltar on social media.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This new Gibraltar sign is about creating moments that people want to capture and share. It’s a simple but impactful way of showcasing our destination through the eyes of those who experience it. As we continue to enhance our tourism offering, initiatives like this help bring Gibraltar’s identity to life in a modern and engaging way."