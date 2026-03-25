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Wed 25th Mar, 2026

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Local News

Parliament launches new digital search tool for Hansard

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2026

The Gibraltar Parliament has launched a new AI-powered search tool aimed at improving public access to official parliamentary records.

The digital initiative provides a way to navigate Gibraltar’s legislative history, covering all Hansard records from 1969 to the present day.

In addition to session transcripts, the tool includes Speakers’ Rulings and Standing Orders, allowing users to locate procedural precedents and historical context that previously required manual research.

According to the Gibraltar Parliament, the tool is designed to act as a read-only analytical assistant focused on accuracy and ease of use.

Its capabilities include locating and identifying relevant sections within historical documents, identifying specific dates, figures, verbatim quotations and cross-references, and producing neutral summaries of existing debates to help users find information faster.

The Gibraltar Parliament said the tool operates under strict parameters to ensure the official record remains the sole source of truth.

It analyses content without adding new or original material and does not have the capacity to generate or draft communications, speeches or any form of original written content.

The Gibraltar Parliament said the new search interface is now live and can be accessed through its official website https://www.parliament.gi/.

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