Ministry of Equality marks United Nations Day of Older Persons

The Ministry of Equality has marked the United Nations International Day of Older Persons on October 1 with a series of events held throughout the week in collaboration with local charities and organisations. The activities were free and open to the public.

Events included creative art workshops organised by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, a pétanque session by the Gibraltar Petanque Association, and coffee mornings hosted by GibSilver and Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS). An information and awareness event also took place, highlighting the support and services available for older persons through the Citizens Advice Bureau, the Supported Needs and Disability Office, the Care Agency and the Ministry of Equality.

The following activities will continue to run on a weekly basis:

Mondays: Coffee morning, GibSams in partnership with GADS, Pizza Express, 9.30am to 11am.

Thursdays: GADS coffee morning, Bishop Canilla House, 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Fridays: Coffee and art workshop, Gibraltar Horticultural Society, Growing Artists Studio, Irish Town, 10am to 11am. Registration for this event is available by calling 54004737.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This week we have showcased the services that the Government of Gibraltar, charities and associations provide to support older persons."

“I hope the events held have helped people become more familiar with the services that exist, as tackling social isolation and ensuring that older persons can interact and take part in different activities is crucial in promoting physical and mental wellbeing.”