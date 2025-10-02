Ministry of Equality marks United Nations Day of Older Persons 

The Ministry of Equality marked the United Nations International Day of Older Persons on October 1 with a panel discussion titled Building Belonging: Celebrating the power of our social connections, held at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, opened the event by paying tribute to the generation of Gibraltarians who lived through the evacuation, repatriation and the closing of the frontier. This was followed by an address from Sir Joe Bossano, the Constituency MP with Special Responsibility for Senior Citizens, who spoke about the valuable contributions older citizens can continue to make in post-retirement life.

The panel discussion was facilitated by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality and featured panellists Kyara Lewis, Senior Social Worker at the Care Agency; Brenda Cuby, CEO of GibSams; Paddy Canepa from the Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA); and Michael Clarence from Supability.

Topics discussed included the support and services provided by the Gibraltar Government through the Care Agency, the launch of the GibSilver line, and the importance of social interaction and physical activity for mental and physical well-being.

Following the discussion, several government departments, charities and organisations hosted information stalls to highlight services available for older members of the community.

Mr Santos said: “I am very happy to have been able to mark and celebrate this day in a way that is positive and affirming.”

“It is important to raise awareness of the services provided by the Care Agency and of the support offered by the new GibSilver line, by the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and the Supported Needs and Disability Office.”

“I would like to thank all the organisations and government departments and agencies that have supported our work today and throughout the course of the week.”

“Social connections are vital to our physical and mental well-being so I would like to encourage older members of the community to take part in the activities scheduled for this week.”

The Ministry of Equality is also hosting a series of free public events throughout the week to mark the occasion: