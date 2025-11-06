Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ministry of Equality to mark International Men’s Day with workshops and public lecture

By Chronicle Staff
6th November 2025

The Ministry of Equality will mark International Men’s Day on November 19, focusing on the UK themes of making a positive difference to the wellbeing of men and boys, raising awareness of charities supporting their health, and promoting positive conversations around masculinity.

As part of this year’s programme, the Ministry has partnered with Beyond Equality, a UK-based organisation that works with men and boys to challenge harmful norms and promote gender equality, inclusive communities, and healthier relationships.

Beyond Equality will deliver a series of workshops for key government departments. In addition, the organisation’s Managing Director, Dan Guiness, will give a public lecture titled Supporting Boys and Rethinking Masculinities on Monday November 24 at 6pm at the Atlas Rooms, Sunborn Hotel.

The event is free to attend but registration is required. Members of the public can register by contacting the Ministry of Equality at 200 66819 or meect@gibraltar.gov.gi by noon on Friday November 21.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I’m pleased to be building on our successful conference last year by continuing the conversation around men, boys and masculinities.”

“This year’s offerings will focus on issues such as gender norms and stereotypes, masculinity and social norms, with the aim of better equipping individuals and organisations to communicate and deal with these.”

“This is key to ensuring that men and boys can reach out for help and support before a crisis.”

