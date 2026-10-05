Miss Gibraltar 2026 contestants draw their numbers

Miss Gibraltar 2026 contestants have officially received their numbers ahead of the final in November, with the traditional draw taking place at the Mayor’s Parlour.

The seven contestants each received an individual key displaying her official number as part of this year’s draw, symbolising ‘The Key’ to their Miss Gibraltar Journey as they begin the next stage of preparations for the competition.

The official order of contestants is:

Lucia Wood

Phoebe Noble

Anna Castle

Natasha Mena

Khyanna Lopez

Janelle Ticknell-Smith

Tyler-Brooke Mitchell

Miss Gibraltar Director Kelvin Hewitt thanked the Mayor for his continued support of the Miss Gibraltar Organisation and for providing the Mayor’s Parlour for the occasion.

He also thanked Deputy Mayor Andrea Simpson for welcoming the contestants and hosting the official number draw.

The seven contestants will now continue preparations for the Miss Gibraltar 2026 Final, including rehearsals and official activities over the coming weeks.

The final will take place on Saturday November 7, 2026, with the winner succeeding reigning Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne.