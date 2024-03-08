Miss Gibraltar in Miss World final tomorrow

Miss Gibraltar 2022 Faith Torres will be taking part in the Miss World final tomorrow in Mumbai, India.

Miss Torres has been competing in the pageant since mid-February and on March 9, Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, will crown her successor at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Throughout her pageant journey at Miss World, Miss Torres has made friends and competed in a series of challenges and competition rounds.

She found success in the talent competition coming in the top 14 where she played classical piano, she said she weaved intricate tales of love, loss, triumph, and longing with each note she played.

Her preparations for Miss World began months and months ago with her Beauty with a Purpose campaign where she took part in local initiatives and charities, raising awareness.

She has also been raising awareness of the Tadoba Tiger a popular national park located in the Indian state of Maharashtra as part of the Miss World multimedia challenge.

The campaign focuses on tiger conservation and Miss Torres has been campaigning on her social media pages.

Miss Torres has also competed in the Miss World sports challenges and the Head to Head final.

In the Head to Head challenge she attended the G20 Summit in the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and she has also participated in the Best Designer competition with a gown by Dorcas Hammond.

Earlier this week she was interviewed by a panel of judges and decided to wear no makeup, describing how the importance of her words don’t diminish without makeup.

She spoke to the judges about her life and family.

Her Miss World journey has also included cultural experiences with Miss Torres visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial and the Gandhi Museum.

The 71st Miss World final will be held on Saturday, March 9 in the at the Jio World Convention Centre.