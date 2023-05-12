MoD edges closer to decision on King’s Lines fuel depot
The Ministry of Defence appears poised to reactivate the King’s Lines fuel depot located beneath the Northern Defences as part of wider defence investment in Gibraltar and other overseas territories. Military planners have been exploring the possibility for months and have now confirmed that the fuel depot would be put to good use if it...
