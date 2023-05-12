Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th May, 2023

Local News

MoD edges closer to decision on King’s Lines fuel depot

Commodore Tom Guy pictured during his interview with GBC’s Ros Astengo on Viewpoint. Photo via GBC

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2023

The Ministry of Defence appears poised to reactivate the King’s Lines fuel depot located beneath the Northern Defences as part of wider defence investment in Gibraltar and other overseas territories. Military planners have been exploring the possibility for months and have now confirmed that the fuel depot would be put to good use if it...

