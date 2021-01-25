MoD frontline healthcare personnel get jabbed

Twenty-one front line workers from the Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC) on Devil’s Tower Camp (DTC) recently received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“The Gibraltar Health Authority provided an excellent service and the team were vaccinated swiftly,” HQ British Forces Gibraltar said in a statement.

This followed on from the first delivery of the vaccine into Gibraltar by the Royal Air Force and British Forces Gibraltar personnel and was a combined programme supported by the Gibraltar Health Authority and HQBF Medical staff.

“This was an important milestone and a pivotal moment in the current Cocvid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

“It will hopefully lay the stepping-stones for a vaccine roll-out to British Forces personnel and their dependants in accordance with the Joint Committee on vaccination and immunisation priority lists.”