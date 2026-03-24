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Tue 24th Mar, 2026

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Features

Monica Popham takes part in Battersea Affordable Art Fair with London gallery

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2026

Local artist, Monica Popham, recently took part in Affordable Art Fair in Battersea following an invite from the Art Movement Gallery, St John's Hill, London.

Ms Popham was one of six artists selected by Art Movement to take part in the event. She joined Alvaro Petritoli, Geoff Catlow, Amelia Wood, Bill Butcher and Rosiin Lyst.

The artist spent two months creating her pieces for the fair.

“It was really special having work at my first big art fair,” Ms Popham said.

“And working with a gallery for the first time.”

She sold two large paintings and a tile but is waiting on a few enquires for her other tiles.

“Hopefully they will be sold to new homes this week,” she said.

The Art Movement Gallery was founded by Milly Green in 1995 as and art dining club and art consultancy, representing around 80 contemporary artists, curating pop-up exhibitions and organising annual art auctions at Christie's in aid of The NSPCC.

According to their website she continues to represent a core 12 leading artists at exhibitions and art fairs in UK, Asia and USA.

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