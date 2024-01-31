Mons Calpe Dominates Glacis United in Convincing 5-1 Victory

In a commanding performance at Victoria Stadium on January 27, 2024, Mons Calpe SC secured a resounding 5-1 victory over Glacis United FC, showcasing their dominance from the first quarter of an hour.

Mons Calpe struck the first blow early in the match, setting the tone offensively. Glacis United, in response, attempted to find the equalizer but faced counter-attacks from Mons Calpe, hindering their progress.

The introduction of Maltese referee added an unexpected dimension to the match, elevating what was anticipated to be a tense physical encounter. The initial twenty minutes, however, did not fully reveal the intensity expected.

On the 17th minute, Mons Calpe initiated a sweeping move, executing a quick counter that caught Glacis United off guard. A timely block thwarted Mons Calpe’s attempt to score their second goal, preventing Glacis from falling further behind.

Despite Mons Calpe’s domination of possession past the twenty-minute mark, they did not register a shot at goal until the 28th minute, resulting in a corner handled by Glacis. The latter struggled to make significant advancements past the halfway line during their counter attempts.

On the 31st minute, Glacis lost possession on the halfway line, leading to a through ball that allowed Mons Calpe to extend their lead to 2-0. A few minutes later, Mons Calpe capitalized on Glacis’ defensive lapse, going 3-0 ahead.

Glacis managed to narrow the score towards the end of the first half, but they couldn’t capitalize on the momentum leading to the goal. Instead, Mons Calpe increased their lead on the 68th minute with a free kick that found the net, and on the 74th minute, they secured their fifth goal. A moment to forget for Glacis’ keeper as the free kick went through his hands and legs, gifting Mons Calpe another goal.

In the 88th minute, Mons Calpe hit the crossbar, creating moments of tension, but they were unable to capitalize on a subsequent free kick, and the lackluster attempt was easily cleared.

The match concluded with a convincing 5-1 victory for Mons Calpe SC, with Bartkowiak, Ayala Sanchez, Francis, Pecci Macias, and Clinton contributing to their goal tally. This dominant display solidifies Mons Calpe’s position as a surprise force in the league as teams bid for the top six to stay in the competition for the third round.