Mons Calpe failed to meet CFCB January deadline
Gibraltar National football league club Mons Calpe who have been playing in the top six of the Gibraltar National League, failed to meet UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber January deadline following warnings they would be sanctioned. The club had until 31 January 2022, to show that they had settled the required amounts...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here