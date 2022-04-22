Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mons Calpe failed to meet CFCB January deadline

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd April 2022

Gibraltar National football league club Mons Calpe who have been playing in the top six of the Gibraltar National League, failed to meet UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber January deadline following warnings they would be sanctioned. The club had until 31 January 2022, to show that they had settled the required amounts...

