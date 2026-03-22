Mons Calpe leave Lions with little chance to battle for third place

Mons Calpe, last week’s defeated Rock Cup finalists, entered their encounter against Lions Gibraltar knowing that their third-place position had temporarily slipped away. Lions’ victory over Lynx ensured Europa moved three points clear before Mons Calpe had even kicked off their first match in the Championship Stage of the league.

For Lions, defeat would all but end their already slim hopes of European football. An eleven-point gap, with just twelve points left to play for against third-placed Europa and Mons Calpe, left little margin for error.

Lions were dealt an early blow when a defensive error, which left the back post unguarded, allowed a floated ball to be headed in for Mons Calpe’s opening goal. It would not be their only defensive lapse, as they eventually fell to a 3–1 defeat.

The match proved a test of character for the visiting match officials from Andorra. They adopted a no-nonsense approach, refusing to tolerate time-wasting or arguments, while allowing a level of physicality that players are more accustomed to seeing punished by domestic league referees.

In one such early incident, the Lions goalkeeper fell awkwardly after fumbling an attempt to collect the ball near the edge of the box. Despite him being on the ground, the referee allowed play to continue. Mons Calpe failed to capitalise on the opportunity, sending their effort into the stands with the goal unguarded.

With eighteen minutes played, Jordan Perez came on to replace the injured Lions goalkeeper. He was immediately called into action, providing some much-needed stability at the back.

However, Lions conceded a second goal towards the end of the first half. There was a quick response, as the Mons Calpe goalkeeper failed to hold onto a free kick. The defence reacted slowly, and although the keeper blocked an initial rebound, he was unable to stop the follow-up effort from close range.

The second half was tense, with rising friction between players quickly stamped out by officials, who warned that further misconduct would not go unpunished.

On 56 minutes, Lions again failed to convert a clear chance with only the goalkeeper to beat. Mons Calpe responded immediately, with Perez once again forced into making a timely save.

Although Lions managed to apply pressure at times, another defensive mistake effectively ended any hopes of a comeback. A weak back pass to Jordan Perez left him exposed, and he was beaten to the ball with nine minutes remaining.

Mons Calpe had an opportunity to add a fourth in the closing stages but failed to hit the target.

The result leaves Mons Calpe in fourth place, level on points with Europa but behind on goal difference.

For Lions, their next match against Europa represents a final opportunity to remain in contention for third place, however slim their chances may be.

Meanwhile, a victory for Mons Calpe against Lincoln Red Imps could once again ignite the title race at the top, while simultaneously closing the door on Lions, who would have no chance of bridging the eleven-point gap. Only a series of defeats for both Mons Calpe and Europa across the remaining four matchdays would keep Lions’ hopes of European football alive.