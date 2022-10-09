Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 9th Oct, 2022

Mons Calpe part ways with Bula after two matches

By Stephen Ignacio
9th October 2022

Mons Calpe SC announced this Sunday that they had parted ways with new head coach Allen Bula after their second defeat this season.
Following their defeat to Glacis United on Friday, and having faced defeat against Lynx last week Mons Calpe on Sunday announced “Mons Calpe Sports Club announces that it has parted ways with Head Coach Allen Bulla. The Calpeans express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Bulla and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. The club shall name a new Manager in the near future.”
No further details on the decision have been made by either party although it comes at a time when
the now former head coach had only just taken over at the club this summer at a time key players such as Ethan Santos were already looking to leave the club and after two defeats against clubs they expected to compete for a sixth place finish. The two defeats already placing their bid at risk.

