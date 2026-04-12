Mons Calpe pushed hard by Lynx in 3-2 victory

An early first-half goal settled Mons Calpe’s nerves as they faced Lynx on Sunday.

Not the most exciting of matches, the first half saw Mons Calpe head into the break content with the scoreline.

Within three minutes of the restart, Toledano added a second. With confidence high and having pushed Lynx deep, Mons Calpe nearly added a third just three minutes later, with the ball striking the post.

Although Lynx tried to get back into the match, Mons Calpe had woken up and were searching for a third with greater energy than they had shown in the first half.

The victory was to take Mons Calpe to within a point of Europa as they seek to challenge for third place in the league, which would see their return to European football.

Rae produced a great block in the 53rd minute as Mons Calpe again broke quickly and left defenders behind.

Just a minute later, a floated cross behind the defence saw Toledano add another to his tally with an easy header from inside the six-yard box at the far post.

Rae then came out to take the ball from the feet of a Mons Calpe attacker as the Lynx defence crumbled again on 56 minutes.

Lynx struggled to get past the halfway line as they reached the hour mark.

It was probably the first real chance Lynx had to test Fraiz in the second half when Aguera connected well with a floated ball into the penalty area, smashing it past Fraiz for Lynx’s goal in the 63rd minute.

Just moments later, Lynx were lucky not to concede a fourth.

Mons Calpe’s confidence soon turned into a nervy final twenty minutes as Aguera added a second to his tally. Lynx, who had been struggling to reach Fraiz’s goal, now closed the deficit and threatened a comeback.

Rae was once again to keep Lynx’s comeback on track with a magnificent save as the defence failed to stop an attack, leaving him facing a one-on-one.

With the keeper blocking well for a corner, Lynx were able to regroup and clear the danger from the set piece.

Mons Calpe players were now rattled by how the match had suddenly turned from what seemed a runaway victory into a battle to protect their lead.

It was now Mons Calpe on the back foot, closing up at the back to keep Lynx from completing a comeback.

The efforts of a small handful of players in yellow and black drove Lynx forward, although some lacklustre defending at times threatened to allow Mons Calpe through.

A lot of time was lost retrieving balls from the sidelines, with no ball boys available. This led to extra running for Lynx players, while Mons Calpe were happy to see the seconds tick away.

Lynx appealed for a penalty with five minutes left, but their claims were dismissed by the referee.

There was urgency in Lynx’s game as they pressed forward in the five minutes of added time. Mons Calpe, however, did well to stall them, the light blues absorbing the pressure and deflecting the threat as they claimed three crucial points, keeping them firmly in the hunt for third