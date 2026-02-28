Mons Calpe reach Rock Cup final after beating Glacis

With their season more or less over, Glacis United faced one final opportunity to secure a place in European competition as they took on Mons Calpe in the Rock Cup semi-finals.

Mons Calpe were the favourites, entering the match in the top half of the table and still with a chance of finishing in the top three.

However, with Lincoln Red Imps still in the Rock Cup, third place in the league was no guarantee of European football. That made this a crucial cup tie for both sides — not only for the prestige of reaching a Rock Cup final, but also for the opportunity to compete in Europe.

Mons Calpe were on the offensive from the start, winning their first corner after just three minutes. The ball floated across goal, but there was no one at the far post to turn it in.

Glacis United settled into the match early and, after just eight minutes, were sending their first ball into the Mons Calpe goalmouth, highlighting that they were not there simply to make up the numbers.

A tightly contested first half with opportunities at either end finished goalless. Mons Calpe came closest, striking the crossbar in the 44th minute.

The small group of fans in attendance had to wait until close to the hour mark to see the game come to life.

In the 59th minute, Glacis forced an outstretched save from the Mons Calpe keeper to prevent the ball from squeezing in at the near post, as they looked to momentarily take control of the tempo.

Things changed within the next ten minutes.

In the 68th minute, Mons Calpe saw a header from a free-kick crash against the post — a warning sign of what was to come.

Just a minute later, Mons Calpe broke the deadlock, with Mason smashing a driven left-footed effort past an outstretched Victor.

On 74 minutes, Victor produced a brilliant save to push the ball onto the post, the rebound eventually resulting in a throw-in to Glacis.

A confident Mons Calpe, now with the lead, produced two further attempts within the next couple of minutes as Glacis tried to regroup.

It was not long before Tuledano found a second for Mons Calpe, powering a firm header into the top corner to beat Victor, as the Glacis defence once again failed to clear the danger.

Although Glacis searched for that elusive goal, they were staring down the barrel of an empty gun as their season looked set to end early.

Out of the Rock Cup and at the wrong end of the league table, Glacis now have just one match remaining this season.

Mons Calpe, meanwhile, claimed their place in the Rock Cup final and continue to enjoy a season that could yet see them return to European competition — if they can lift the cup.