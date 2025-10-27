Mons Calpe surprise by going second with another win

Mons Calpe kept their momentum as they approach the end of the first round of matches. Although stunned by an eleventh minute goal from Amador De Magalhaes which saw Europa Point take an early lead, Mons Calpe immediately rose to the challenge and did not look back after equalising three minutes later.

Four goals from Toledano Ortiz in the first half saw Mons Calpe make a dramatic comeback from having gone behind. A late goal from Gracia in added time stamping the final nail in the coffin as Mons Calpe beat Europa Point 5-1.

Friday’s match set the tone for the rest of the weekend with Mons Calpe placing pressure on Lions by joining them in second place with 19 point. Lions, who faced St Joseph needed to win their match to take back second place, something they were not to do.

With a seventeen goal difference and six wins from nine matches played, including a crucial win against St Joseph Mons Calpe are riding high in the league to everyone’s surprise.

A strong physical presence on the field, alongside a confidence in their play has seen them surprise this season lighting up the top of the table.

The top six now a tight battle with eleven points between top and sixth place. Mons Calpe the surprise package this season although the battle for top six could heat up with Magpies showing a strong presence, although not getting the results. Similarly Lynx are showing the same strengths which could see the battle for the top six to be highly disputed this season as team approach the end of the first round having played nine of the eleven matches, with Lincoln Red Imps catching up having played just five matches this season.