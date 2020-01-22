Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mons Calpe take the three points against Man 62

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2020

Two matches were played on Tuesday evening, the first saw Europa’s u23 beating Bruno’s magpies u23. The latter was playing with new signings Didi Peacock and Luke Evans as they continue to build their home grown player base.
In the second match Mons Calpe took all three points from Manchester 62 as they up their gears with Luis Blanco back in the reins.

Intermediate League 19/20

Europa FC Intermediate 3
FCB Magpies Intermediate 1

Challenge Group 19/20

Mons Calpe SC 3
Manchester 62 FC 0

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

The Gibraltar Honours Board is seeking nominations for this year’s awards

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

No change to border immigration controls during transition period, Spain’s Policia Nacional confirms

Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar eyes closer relationship to Schengen as a possible solution to border fluidity

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eagles Ladies player RAF Ladies

22nd January 2020

Sports
Sports starts making money from advertising

22nd January 2020

Sports
£40,000 plus for some sports

22nd January 2020

Sports
Swimmers waiting for handover

22nd January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020