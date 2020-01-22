Mons Calpe take the three points against Man 62

Two matches were played on Tuesday evening, the first saw Europa’s u23 beating Bruno’s magpies u23. The latter was playing with new signings Didi Peacock and Luke Evans as they continue to build their home grown player base.

In the second match Mons Calpe took all three points from Manchester 62 as they up their gears with Luis Blanco back in the reins.

Intermediate League 19/20

Europa FC Intermediate 3

FCB Magpies Intermediate 1

Challenge Group 19/20

Mons Calpe SC 3

Manchester 62 FC 0