Tue 10th Mar, 2026

Mons Calpe women claim league title

By Stephen Ignacio
10th March 2026

Although facing a 7–2 defeat at the hands of College 1975, Mons Calpe Women were crowned league champions on Monday evening.

Six wins and three defeats in the short nine-match league season left Mons Calpe two points clear of their closest rivals, College 1975.

Among the winners was one of the oldest players to have taken to the field, 68-year-old Sally Barton.

Although taking an early lead through Hanglin, Mons Calpe trailed 4–1 by half-time.
The victory comes with a bittersweet note, with women’s football still not set to see any Champions League football next season, according to officials close to the club. Although much had been discussed earlier in the season about the possibility that Gibraltar clubs might be included in the UEFA competition, officials told this newspaper this weekend, prior to the match, that there had been no official indication that the policy keeping Gibraltar clubs outside UEFA’s competition had been changed.

Women’s footballers have already been expressing concerns about the delays, as teams look to build on recent developments and move towards professionalising the game.

