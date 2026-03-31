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Tue 31st Mar, 2026

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Sports

Montado and Jessen win Badminton Nations singles

By Stephen Ignacio
31st March 2026

The Gibraltar Badminton Association held its Nationals prior to the Easter break, with both Josh Montado and Alison Jessen winning their respective singles categories.
Montado beat Kasper Thy Jessen with a 21-12, 21-15 victory. In the women’s category, Alison took on Amber Prescott, winning 21-7, 21-10.
In the men’s doubles, Ivan De Haro partnered with James Linares to beat the duo of Kasper Thy Jessen and Josh Montado. It was a close encounter, finishing 21-16, 21-19.
The women’s doubles was won by Alison Jessen, partnering Sevelanne Newsham. They defeated the duo of Cielo Matapac and Amber Prescott.
In the mixed doubles final, Alison and Kasper took on Sevelanne and James, with the Jessen pair winning 21-10, 21-13.

Images by Stephen Ignacio and Gibraltar Badminton Association

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