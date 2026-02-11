More records and medals in Spain for youth runners

Gibraltar’s youth runners were once again in action over the weekend of February 7, enjoying a number of strong performances at the VIII Control Federative FAA Short Track event in Antequera.

Among the highlights was an Under-18 national record set by Arianna Dali, who completed her 200m indoor race in 27.66 seconds. Twins Sophie and Olivia Roberts Patterson also enjoyed moments of success, although gold medals eluded them on this occasion.

Facing Andalucía’s reigning champion, Olivia finished second in the 1000m, setting a personal best time of 3:04.27, with Sophie finishing just behind her sister.

There was also a personal best for Devon in the 300m, where he clocked a time of 40.91 seconds.