More success for a Gibraltarian as Stella takes second place in the UK

By Stephen Ignacio
Gibraltar’s very young equestrian talents kept their momentum succeeding abroad as they carve out a new era in sporting successes within the equestrian field.
Last week it was Stella McCombe who was to come to the forefront as she transitioned from competing in the Andalucian regional competitions, where she recently triumphed, to now competing in Great Britain.
Stella was to compete in Wellington International Festival of Dressage 2025 with her horse Dos Alamos in the under 15 category where she was to come away with a podium finish.
Having travelled to Wellington, England with her horse Dos Álamos, this including a ferry crossing from France initial concerns that four days without being able to ride and prepare with only two days of training prior to the event were soon put to one side.
Stella was to see her horse Dos Álamos recover in time for the weekend event, not letting her down. “In fact they both raised their game and were only 0.6 points from the win,” commented Stella’s parents.
Whilst a remarkable achievement on itself for the thirteen year old having only just transitioned from competing in Andalucia to Great Britain, topping the table in both, Stella’s achievements were even more poignant when considering her competition on the day.
Competing in the under 15 category, Stella was the sole 13 year old, this her first year in the category. The other four competitors on the day all in their final season in the category and with experience behind them.
Stella McCombe’s success follows on recent successes for Gibraltarian riders in the Pony Championships and continue a trend which has seen young Gibraltar riders competing at the highest levels within their categories in recent years. This even though the sport has no official association in Gibraltar.

