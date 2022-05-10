Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th May, 2022

Sports

More success for Gibraltar cyclist

By Stephen Ignacio
10th May 2022

Gibraltar cyclists, preparing for their participation in the Commonwealth Games this summer were again to gain podium success this time in La Linea. Notably it was Olivia Lett who received recognition for her performance from the Federacion Andalusia de Ciclismo (Andalusian Cycling Federation) as the “best female” performer in the women’s category. The event, a...

