Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

A multi-million pound investment is being undertaken at Gibraltar’s Marina Bay marina which will include a network of brand new Marinetek pontoon berths.

Formerly a separate 252 berth marina, Marina Bay was purchased by Ocean Village owner and chairman, Gregory Butcher in 2006.

The marina expansion project will result in an increased number of upgraded berths, 144 high-end waterfront rental apartments comprising “Marina Club” and new infrastructure with enhanced facilities.

Work is already underway with the first stage of development which is replacing the old concrete Mediterranean-style berths.

The number of berths will be increased from 252 to 280 and will include a good number for vessels in the 15-18m (49-59ft) range as well as 12 fully serviced and carefully designed superyacht berths for yachts up to 100m (328ft).

The latter will have new power and water connections; data links and pump out facilities. The majority of new berths will be completed by the end of 2020.

“Short term and long term berthing will be massively enhanced, with continued opportunities for locals to berth their boats here and visit,” said William Bowman, Marina Bay marina director.

“The new superyacht berths, apart from having substantially improved infrastructure will also offer new services such as concierge.”

“Our aim is to encourage longer term mooring from superyachts and provide them not only with duty free fuel, but also fantastic facilities and services to encourage them to use Gibraltar more frequently as a home port. We now have 5-star bathroom facilities, so after a long trip on the ocean, we offer the opportunity for boatowners to take a soak in a hot bath. This is something which is quite rare in the offering for marina facilities in this area,” he added.

It is anticipated that a number of new jobs will be created in the process he also noted.