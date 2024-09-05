Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Sep, 2024

Muñoz and Lincoln Red Imps part ways

By Stephen Ignacio
5th September 2024

As Lincoln Red Imps prepare to start their league campaign this season, yet to play their first match, and with half the senior squad involved in international duty the club have announced the departure of head coach Javi Munoz.
In a statement issued this Thursday club officials stated “Lincoln Red Imps can confirm that the Club and Javi Muñoz have mutually agreed to part ways.

“Javi took charge of the team in December 2022 and guided us to back-to-back league titles. He holds an impressive record with 39 wins from 56 matches and three trophies while in our recent European campaigns, we also picked up wins over Hamrun Spartans, Dinamo Minsk, and Larne.

“Everyone at Lincoln would like to thank Javi for our success and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

“A new appointment will be announced in the coming days as we look ahead to our Gibraltar Football League opener against Magpies next Saturday.”

The announcement comes just a week after Lincoln Red Imps failed to qualify for the group stage of the Conference League having gone to Ireland with a goal advantage. The manner in which the club gave away two goals and lost in the final
Minutes of the second leg raised some criticisms within the club with questions over the tactics used. Senior players having also voiced their views on the failures on the day leading to the defeat which saw Lincoln failing to go through into what would have been a lucrative stage of the competition for them. Officially the club have not made any further comment as to the reasons behind latest announcement.

