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Mon 11th May, 2026

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Local News

National Day poster competition launched for local students

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2026

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has launched this year’s National Day Poster Competition for local students aged 18 and under.

The competition, organised in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services, invites students to submit an innovative design to promote the 2026 National Day Programme of Events.

The winning poster will be used by GCS and edited to include the full programme.

Designs must include the wording “National Day 2026”, “Thursday September 10” and “Programme of Events”.

They must also leave space for relevant text to be inserted.

A panel of judges will select the winning poster, with the winner receiving a £500 prize.

Entry forms and rules are available at www.culture.gi/forms or from the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 26.

For further information, contact the GCS Events Department by email at info@culture.gi or by phone on 20067236.

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