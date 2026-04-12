Nations Cup heads to seniors after exciting first days of competition

The Blackball 8 Nations Cup, being hosted in Gibraltar, now heads into a week of exciting seniors and masters competitions.

With the juniors and LDs now coming to an end, another seven days of top-level competition is expected.

Gibraltar will have teams competing across all categories, providing local fans with plenty of entertainment.

With over 1,000 players converging on the Rock across all categories, along with their accompanying coaches, families and friends, the Europa Sports Complex has already been buzzing with activity as the junior competitions got underway. Winners have been decided across the younger categories, as the focus now turns to the adult section.

Gibraltar had its moments of celebration, with players such as their own LD player, John Joshua “J.J.” Buttigieg, reaching the quarter-finals of the singles event after a 5–1 win against Scotland’s Thomas McBride.

The juniors also secured a third-place finish in the team standings.

Byron McGrail, Liam Reeder and Sapphire Coleman exceeded expectations, securing two impressive wins against Wales in the team event, adding to the excitement in the very early days of the Nations Cup.

All is now set for the rest of the competition, with organisers already earning praise for their live streams, summaries, daily results, as well as the facilities and overall presentation.

These are some of the results from the past days and the forthcoming schedules.