Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 12th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Nations Cup heads to seniors after exciting first days of competition

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2026

The Blackball 8 Nations Cup, being hosted in Gibraltar, now heads into a week of exciting seniors and masters competitions.

With the juniors and LDs now coming to an end, another seven days of top-level competition is expected.

Gibraltar will have teams competing across all categories, providing local fans with plenty of entertainment.

With over 1,000 players converging on the Rock across all categories, along with their accompanying coaches, families and friends, the Europa Sports Complex has already been buzzing with activity as the junior competitions got underway. Winners have been decided across the younger categories, as the focus now turns to the adult section.

Gibraltar had its moments of celebration, with players such as their own LD player, John Joshua “J.J.” Buttigieg, reaching the quarter-finals of the singles event after a 5–1 win against Scotland’s Thomas McBride.

The juniors also secured a third-place finish in the team standings.

Byron McGrail, Liam Reeder and Sapphire Coleman exceeded expectations, securing two impressive wins against Wales in the team event, adding to the excitement in the very early days of the Nations Cup.

All is now set for the rest of the competition, with organisers already earning praise for their live streams, summaries, daily results, as well as the facilities and overall presentation.

These are some of the results from the past days and the forthcoming schedules.

Most Read

Gib residents spared tight checks as Spain applies EES measures at border 

Wed 8th Apr, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar entrepreneur develops eco-friendly paddleboards with an eye on sustainability

Thu 9th Apr, 2026

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Putting people over vehicles

Thu 9th Apr, 2026

Local News

Hidden chambers uncovered behind sealed doorway in Landport Tunnel 

Thu 2nd Apr, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Mons Calpe pushed hard by Lynx in 3-2 victory

12th April 2026

Sports
Lions hold Lincoln Red Imps keeping them from lifting title yet

11th April 2026

Sports
St Joseph cannot find the net against Europa

11th April 2026

Sports
Gibraltar futsal fall to hosts Montenegro

10th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026