Nation's League draw this Thursday

The draw for the 2026/27 Men’s UEFA Nations League will take place in Brussels tomorrow, the 12th of February, at 18:00 CET.

In the city that is home to the European Parliament, Gibraltar's Men's National Team's UEFA League opponents will not entirely be confirmed at tomorrow's draw for the 2026 edition of Gibraltar's 'favourite' competition.

As the huge two legged playoff against Latvia awaits at the end of March, Gibraltar will be drawn (alongside Latvia) into a group in both Leagues C and League D. Quite simply put, if Gibraltar beat Latvia they will play in League C when the competition begins in September of this year. If Gibraltar lose, it's League D.

League C:

Win the Playoff and it's League C.

For tomorrow's draw, Gibraltar are placed in Pot 4 alongside Luxembourg or Malta, Moldova and San Marino.

The 16 teams allocated to League C are divided into four draw pots:

Pot 1: Iceland, Albania, Montenegro, Kazakhstan

Pot 2: Finland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Armenia

Pot 3: Belarus, Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Estonia

Pot 4: Latvia or Gibraltar, Luxembourg or Malta, Moldova, San Marino

League D:

Lose the playoff and it's League D. So in tomorrow's League D, Gibraltar are in Pot 1 alongside: Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Malta or Luxembourg.

Pot 1: Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Gibraltar or Latvia, Malta or Luxembourg

Pot 2: Liechtenstein, Andorra

There are also specific draw conditions that could affect Gibraltar. In League C, excessive travel restrictions apply — particularly in relation to potential matches involving Kazakhstan — and the draw system will automatically ensure that no group contains more than one such excessive travel pairing. These conditions will be managed electronically during the draw process.

Source GFA