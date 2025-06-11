Nautilus Project announces World Oceans Day competition winners

The Nautilus Project has announced the winners of its World Oceans Day competition following a record number of entries across all categories.

The judging panel received hundreds of submissions and spent more than seven hours reviewing the work due to both the volume and high standard of entries, which were praised for their creativity and quality.

This event marks the highlight of the Nautilus Project’s calendar and is the culmination of a full academic year of marine science outreach in Gibraltar’s schools.

So far this year, the organisation has delivered over 45 workshops, with several more scheduled before the end of term.

The judging panel included Bianca Daniell, Director at Finsbury Trust and trophy sponsor, Nicholas Balban from the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, and marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto from the Nautilus Project.

Awards were presented by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, the Mayor Carmen Gomez, and the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes.

The Nautilus Project thanked all participants, sponsors, and supporters, and extended its congratulations to the winners.

Lower Primary Individual Winners:

1st Place: Ariana Zammit St Bernard’s Lower Primary No Seagrass, No Sealife

2nd Place: Lucas Gordon St Joseph’s Lower Primary Prairies Of The Sea

3rd Place Emma Peralta St Paul’s Lower Primary Happy Ocean, Sad Ocean

H/C Paislee Robles St Joseph’s Lower Primary

H/C Alan Percival Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary

Lower Primary Group Winners

1st Place: St Mary’s Eco Club St Mary’s Lower Primary Imagine

2nd Place: Jay Anes-Hernandez/Nico Wielgus/Petra Horvath-Koscso/Ziad Loudiyi/Kaylah Baglietto-Olivero St Bernard’s Lower Primary

3rd Place: Vera Sylwan/Ava Crudgington St Joseph’s Lower Primary

Lower Primary Classroom Winners

Winners: Genius Gems Year 2 St Joseph’s Lower Primary Sea Turtles

Lower Primary Year Group Winners

1st Place: St Joseph’s Year 2 Let’s Save The Sea

2nd Place: St Paul’s Year 1 Imagine a World Where Turtles Glide and Seahorses Sway

3rd Place: Loreto Convent Year 1

Upper Primary Individual Winners

1st Place: Seema Aswani Loreto Convent Year 5 Seagrass Meadows

2nd Place: Hila Gur Hebrew School Year 4

3rd Place: Anastacia Nemcev Loreto Convent Year 3 Seagrass Meadows

H/C: Xara Jimenez St Anne’s Year 3

H/C: Eva Rammage Loreto Year 5 There Was No Escape

H/C: David Brenig Hebrew School Year 4 Let’s Protect Our Seagrass Meadows

Upper Primary Year Group Winners

1st: St Anne’s Year 5 Save Gibraltar’s Seagrass Meadows

2nd: Bishop Fitzgerald Year 3 Past, Present, Future Catalan Bay

3rd: St Anne’s Year 4 Save The Seagrass

H/C: St Bernard’s Year 4 Meatless Mondays

Secondary School Individual Winners:

1st: Adrianne Durante Westside Seahorse Sculpture

2nd: Joel Stagnetto Westside Can Seagrass Meadows fight Climate Change by capturing carbon?

3rd: Anna Schawel Prior Park Can Seagrass Meadows fight Climate Change by capturing carbon?

H/C: Natalia Chipolina Bayside Seagrass Meadows and their role in fighting Climate Change.

Secondary School Year Group Winners

1st: Gibraltar College Level 1

Overall School Winners

1st Place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School

2nd Place: St Bernard’s Upper Primary School

3rd Place: St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

H/C: St Anne’s Upper Primary School

H/C: St Christopher’s School

Nautilus Sustainable Christmas Decorations

Lower Primary

1st Sofia Hernandez St Bernard’s Lower Primary

2nd Stefan Olivares St Bernard’s Lower Primary

3rd Noah Yeats-Valerga St Joseph’s Lower Primary

H/C Eco Club St Mary’s Lower Primary

Upper Primary

1st Lauren Slater Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary

2nd Noah Trinidad St Anne’s Upper Primary

3rd Alma Belle Baharal St Bernard’s Upper Primary

Nautilus Marine Life Rescuers

Westside Secondary School

• Amelie Romero Loggerhead Turtle

Nautilus Med Ocean Heroes

Bishop Fitzgerald

• Sofia Goldwin

• Kaitlyn Bruzon

• Jack Posso

• Chloe Ramirez

• Demi Greene

St Bernards Upper Primary

• Chloe Requena

Hebrew Primary School

• Yael Hassan

• Benjamin Beniso

• Shlomo Brenig

• Joshua Beniso

• Yonatan Beniso

St Joseph’s Upper Primary

• Nina Rose Serra Roberts

• Khloe McCarthy

St Anne’s Upper Primary

• Noah Trinidad

Duke Of Edinburgh Service Awards 2024/2025

• Bronze: Akram Bedgouri Westside Year 11

• Silver: Lilly May Estella Westside Year 12

• Gold: Finlay Savignon-Watson Westside Year 13

Nautilus Youth Volunteer Of The Year

• Matvey Celecia