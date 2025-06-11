Nautilus Project announces World Oceans Day competition winners
The Nautilus Project has announced the winners of its World Oceans Day competition following a record number of entries across all categories.
The judging panel received hundreds of submissions and spent more than seven hours reviewing the work due to both the volume and high standard of entries, which were praised for their creativity and quality.
This event marks the highlight of the Nautilus Project’s calendar and is the culmination of a full academic year of marine science outreach in Gibraltar’s schools.
So far this year, the organisation has delivered over 45 workshops, with several more scheduled before the end of term.
The judging panel included Bianca Daniell, Director at Finsbury Trust and trophy sponsor, Nicholas Balban from the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, and marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto from the Nautilus Project.
Awards were presented by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, the Mayor Carmen Gomez, and the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes.
The Nautilus Project thanked all participants, sponsors, and supporters, and extended its congratulations to the winners.
Lower Primary Individual Winners:
1st Place: Ariana Zammit St Bernard’s Lower Primary No Seagrass, No Sealife
2nd Place: Lucas Gordon St Joseph’s Lower Primary Prairies Of The Sea
3rd Place Emma Peralta St Paul’s Lower Primary Happy Ocean, Sad Ocean
H/C Paislee Robles St Joseph’s Lower Primary
H/C Alan Percival Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary
Lower Primary Group Winners
1st Place: St Mary’s Eco Club St Mary’s Lower Primary Imagine
2nd Place: Jay Anes-Hernandez/Nico Wielgus/Petra Horvath-Koscso/Ziad Loudiyi/Kaylah Baglietto-Olivero St Bernard’s Lower Primary
3rd Place: Vera Sylwan/Ava Crudgington St Joseph’s Lower Primary
Lower Primary Classroom Winners
Winners: Genius Gems Year 2 St Joseph’s Lower Primary Sea Turtles
Lower Primary Year Group Winners
1st Place: St Joseph’s Year 2 Let’s Save The Sea
2nd Place: St Paul’s Year 1 Imagine a World Where Turtles Glide and Seahorses Sway
3rd Place: Loreto Convent Year 1
Upper Primary Individual Winners
1st Place: Seema Aswani Loreto Convent Year 5 Seagrass Meadows
2nd Place: Hila Gur Hebrew School Year 4
3rd Place: Anastacia Nemcev Loreto Convent Year 3 Seagrass Meadows
H/C: Xara Jimenez St Anne’s Year 3
H/C: Eva Rammage Loreto Year 5 There Was No Escape
H/C: David Brenig Hebrew School Year 4 Let’s Protect Our Seagrass Meadows
Upper Primary Year Group Winners
1st: St Anne’s Year 5 Save Gibraltar’s Seagrass Meadows
2nd: Bishop Fitzgerald Year 3 Past, Present, Future Catalan Bay
3rd: St Anne’s Year 4 Save The Seagrass
H/C: St Bernard’s Year 4 Meatless Mondays
Secondary School Individual Winners:
1st: Adrianne Durante Westside Seahorse Sculpture
2nd: Joel Stagnetto Westside Can Seagrass Meadows fight Climate Change by capturing carbon?
3rd: Anna Schawel Prior Park Can Seagrass Meadows fight Climate Change by capturing carbon?
H/C: Natalia Chipolina Bayside Seagrass Meadows and their role in fighting Climate Change.
Secondary School Year Group Winners
1st: Gibraltar College Level 1
Overall School Winners
1st Place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School
2nd Place: St Bernard’s Upper Primary School
3rd Place: St Bernard’s Lower Primary School
H/C: St Anne’s Upper Primary School
H/C: St Christopher’s School
Nautilus Sustainable Christmas Decorations
Lower Primary
1st Sofia Hernandez St Bernard’s Lower Primary
2nd Stefan Olivares St Bernard’s Lower Primary
3rd Noah Yeats-Valerga St Joseph’s Lower Primary
H/C Eco Club St Mary’s Lower Primary
Upper Primary
1st Lauren Slater Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary
2nd Noah Trinidad St Anne’s Upper Primary
3rd Alma Belle Baharal St Bernard’s Upper Primary
Nautilus Marine Life Rescuers
Westside Secondary School
• Amelie Romero Loggerhead Turtle
Nautilus Med Ocean Heroes
Bishop Fitzgerald
• Sofia Goldwin
• Kaitlyn Bruzon
• Jack Posso
• Chloe Ramirez
• Demi Greene
St Bernards Upper Primary
• Chloe Requena
Hebrew Primary School
• Yael Hassan
• Benjamin Beniso
• Shlomo Brenig
• Joshua Beniso
• Yonatan Beniso
St Joseph’s Upper Primary
• Nina Rose Serra Roberts
• Khloe McCarthy
St Anne’s Upper Primary
• Noah Trinidad
Duke Of Edinburgh Service Awards 2024/2025
• Bronze: Akram Bedgouri Westside Year 11
• Silver: Lilly May Estella Westside Year 12
• Gold: Finlay Savignon-Watson Westside Year 13
Nautilus Youth Volunteer Of The Year
• Matvey Celecia