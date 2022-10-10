Nautilus Project holds Gibraltar Sustainable Awards
The Nautilus Project hosted their fourth consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards (GSA) in collaboration with the GFSB last week.
Themed ‘Conserve What Our Children Deserve’ those present celebrated Energy Efficiency Day in the Garrison Library.
“These year’s 16 finalists are a true testament to the diverse representation on how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment,” TNP said.
“Nothing short of inspiring to witness the multifariousness at the awards ceremony.”
The Minister for Environment John Cortes joined Lewis Stagnetto (TNP) and Blythe Reeves (GFSB), presented the coveted awards to the very worthy recipients.
TNP thanked Dr Jennifer Ballantine, director of the Garrison Library, and the Gold/Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award holders, and congratulated all the winners.
“The fifth #GSA is already underway,” TNP said.
“Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier #Gibraltar - together we can.”
FINALISTS
Gibtelecom
The Green Beacon Award
Granny Green’s House
The Green Kitchen Award
Ecopark Metalrok – The Senegal Appeal
The Circular Economy Award
Unpacked
Award for Innovation
EV Foundation
The Resource Efficiency Award
Bassadone Automotive Group
Sustainability Vision Award
Aquagib
Green Business Leaders Award
AMA Services Ltd
The Energy Efficiency Award
Mitie
The Nature Conservation Award
OAC Duke Of Edinburgh Gibraltar
Sustainability Team Of The Year Award
Spirit Of The Rock
Green Product Award
Pro Valeting
Daring To Be Greener Award
Backing The Planet
Sustainability Influencers Award
Royal Air Force RAF Gibraltar
Environmental Stewardship Award
Karl Clarke – Glass Art
Sustainable Creations Award
Price Waterhouse Coopers
Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2022
Gibraltar Sustainable Awards History
2021 Award Recipients #LifeAndLivelihoods
The Cityline Church – Eco Church Award
Gibraltar Rubgy Mini and Youth – Sustainability Team of The Year Award
OTWO Magazine – The Green Beacon Award
Sototechnic –Environmental Stewardship Award
Gibraltar Arts and Crafts – Sustainability Influencers Award
Vicky’s Natural Kitchen – The Green Kitchen Award
LOWH – Award for Innovation
MAG Musicians Association of Gibraltar – Sustainability Vision Award
Monique’s Bistro & Café – Sustainable Restaurant Award
Doyla Consulting – Daring to be Greener Award
Price Waterhouse Coopers – Green Business Leaders Award
Natwest International Gibraltar – Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2021
2020 Award Recipients #NewDecadeNewHabits
Gibbeau - Award For Innovation
Eroski Center Gibraltar - Green Business Leaders Award
Europa FC - Sustainability Team Of The Year Award
Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park - Environmental Stewardship Award
Playtech - Daring To Be Greener Award
Rotary Club of Gibraltar - The Green Beacon Award
OTWO - Sustainability Influencers Award
SM Seruya - Sustainability Vision Award
Hassans - The Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2020
2019 Award Recipients #TogetherWeCan
Price Waterhouse Coopers -Daring To Be Greener Award
Morrisons Gibraltar – Sustainability Vision Award
Jyske Bank – Green Business Leaders Award
Ramboll and Gamma Architects – Green Builders Award
University of Gibraltar – Sustainability Team of The Year Award
Eroski Center Gibraltar – The Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2019