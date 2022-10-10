Nautilus Project holds Gibraltar Sustainable Awards

The Nautilus Project hosted their fourth consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards (GSA) in collaboration with the GFSB last week.

Themed ‘Conserve What Our Children Deserve’ those present celebrated Energy Efficiency Day in the Garrison Library.

“These year’s 16 finalists are a true testament to the diverse representation on how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment,” TNP said.

“Nothing short of inspiring to witness the multifariousness at the awards ceremony.”

The Minister for Environment John Cortes joined Lewis Stagnetto (TNP) and Blythe Reeves (GFSB), presented the coveted awards to the very worthy recipients.

TNP thanked Dr Jennifer Ballantine, director of the Garrison Library, and the Gold/Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award holders, and congratulated all the winners.

“The fifth #GSA is already underway,” TNP said.

“Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier #Gibraltar - together we can.”

FINALISTS

Gibtelecom

The Green Beacon Award

Granny Green’s House

The Green Kitchen Award

Ecopark Metalrok – The Senegal Appeal

The Circular Economy Award

Unpacked

Award for Innovation

EV Foundation

The Resource Efficiency Award

Bassadone Automotive Group

Sustainability Vision Award

Aquagib

Green Business Leaders Award

AMA Services Ltd

The Energy Efficiency Award

Mitie

The Nature Conservation Award

OAC Duke Of Edinburgh Gibraltar

Sustainability Team Of The Year Award

Spirit Of The Rock

Green Product Award

Pro Valeting

Daring To Be Greener Award

Backing The Planet

Sustainability Influencers Award

Royal Air Force RAF Gibraltar

Environmental Stewardship Award

Karl Clarke – Glass Art

Sustainable Creations Award

Price Waterhouse Coopers

Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2022

Gibraltar Sustainable Awards History

2021 Award Recipients #LifeAndLivelihoods

The Cityline Church – Eco Church Award

Gibraltar Rubgy Mini and Youth – Sustainability Team of The Year Award

OTWO Magazine – The Green Beacon Award

Sototechnic –Environmental Stewardship Award

Gibraltar Arts and Crafts – Sustainability Influencers Award

Vicky’s Natural Kitchen – The Green Kitchen Award

LOWH – Award for Innovation

MAG Musicians Association of Gibraltar – Sustainability Vision Award

Monique’s Bistro & Café – Sustainable Restaurant Award

Doyla Consulting – Daring to be Greener Award

Price Waterhouse Coopers – Green Business Leaders Award

Natwest International Gibraltar – Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2021

2020 Award Recipients #NewDecadeNewHabits

Gibbeau - Award For Innovation

Eroski Center Gibraltar - Green Business Leaders Award

Europa FC - Sustainability Team Of The Year Award

Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park - Environmental Stewardship Award

Playtech - Daring To Be Greener Award

Rotary Club of Gibraltar - The Green Beacon Award

OTWO - Sustainability Influencers Award

SM Seruya - Sustainability Vision Award

Hassans - The Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2020

2019 Award Recipients #TogetherWeCan

Price Waterhouse Coopers -Daring To Be Greener Award

Morrisons Gibraltar – Sustainability Vision Award

Jyske Bank – Green Business Leaders Award

Ramboll and Gamma Architects – Green Builders Award

University of Gibraltar – Sustainability Team of The Year Award

Eroski Center Gibraltar – The Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2019