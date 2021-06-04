Netball Challenge Finale this Saturday at a venue appropriate for the event
The three-day Gibraltar Netball Challenge Tournament comes to an end this Saturday morning at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. Five teams will be competing for their final places in the tournament in what has already been an exciting and very successful event. Today Thursday will see the second day of competition with players able to enjoy...
