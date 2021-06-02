Netball challenge youth teams announced

Gibraltar Netball named its U17 and Performance Academy squads for the forthcoming tournament this week which will provide players with a chance for competitive matches. The players who maintained their training during the lockdowns and recent restrictions were due to travel for competitive international matches this year. However, restrictions and cancellations of tournaments has seen the teams without any competitive matches with some of the players now required to move up to the next level of competition due to their age.

Local netball fans will have a a choice of matches to select from this week as the Gibraltar Netball association schedules in a “Challenge Competition” for its Performance academy players.

With the Spring cup already underway the GNA has organised this competition to challenge their Performance Academy Athletes who have missed out on international competition this season.

“The U17 National Squad would have been participating at the annual U17 Netball Europe Challenge Competition which was cancelled due to Covid. The Performance Academy Squad would have been travelling to Scotland for a Performance Camp at St Andrews University, which was also cancelled due to Covid.”

“In this competition both Squads will be faced with a selection of local league players from our 2nd – 4th Division, as well as our U21s Squad. The 5 teams competing are as follows;

- U17 National Squad

- Performance Academy Squad

- U21s National Squad

- Team 1 (Players from 2nd – 4th Division)

- Team 2 (Players from 2nd – 4th Division)’

“This will be a brilliant opportunity for our young athletes to put all their training into competitive match play. It was a very challenging time during lockdown for everyone and these young athletes were as committed as ever. All the training was done online, from Fitness to S&C and even Netball related drills in small spaces! “

“Their efforts deserve to be rewarded and now that Gibraltar sports are back in full swing, we had to give them the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

“GNA technical officials will also be providing official stats throughout the tournament.”