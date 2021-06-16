Netball first division Spring Cup Play-offs this evening

The Victoria Stadium old sports hall will be host to two netball Spring Cup play-offs this evening which will determine who goes though into the finals.

Three matches will be played today with the first match at the Tercentenary Sports Hall seeing Gold Fever, winners of group B from the fourth division play Blue Fusion who came second in group A of the same category.

The excitement then transfers itself to the Victoria Stadium sports hall where GJBS/Europa Elite, winners of group A in the first division category play Straits who finished second in Group B. Elite are the favorites to finish in the finals after beating Bavaria last week to finish first in their group. The match starts at 7.15pm.

At 8.15pm Netball fans will be treated to what should be another exciting cup match as Bavaria, who finished second in they Group A table take on Marble Arc, winners of Group B. The two sides are among the top three in the netball first division and have provided nail-biting encounters in recent years. With a place in the finals at stake this could end up to have the feel of a cup final match.