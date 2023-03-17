Netball Juniors show what they will be bringing to fourth division

Any doubters as to what Gibraltar Netballs up and coming juniors will be bringing into the senior leagues next year would have been pleasantly greeted last week with every reason to see a bright future as the Junior Netball Savvy Youth League saw AKS Smarties claim the league against Golden Eagles with a 28-19 victory.

Spectators were left at the edge of their seats in what was a thrilling encounter just moments before the senior league title battle was to take place at Bayside. The juniors playing at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, whilst the seniors, due to the way allocations have been given this season having to play at Bayside on the day.

The first quarter was to see AKS Smarties edge ahead by 10-8, only to see their rivals Golden Eagles make a comeback which saw them level at half-time.

With the score at 13-13 there was little to separate the two teams.

A competitive match was officials describing scenes on court as showing “Top speed, Skills and Shots,” from both teams.

“Netball at its best and both coaches Shireen Cantrell and Ilka Mena must be congratulated. Their efforts and time spent in training was certainly reaping rewards today. A phenomenal match! These young teams mean business,” said GNA President Moira Gomez.

Notably, even though the match had seen a hard fought battle on court officials were proud to point out both teams reactions at the end of the match which saw players congratulating each other on their performances, “it feels as GNA is doing something right... Instilling this culture,” said officials.

Gibraltar Netball has seen its development programmes aimed at creating a player pathway towards senior national team from grassroots yield results in recent years. The encounter between AKS Smarties and Golden Eagles further adding to previous years in which junior teams entering the senior leagues have managed to pull their punches and cause ripples within the game. Offering fresh competitive edge on court. Some of the youth players quickly moving through the ranks and entering the upper tiers of senior netball as top teams look towards eventually attracting them into their ranks.