Netball World Youth Cup 2025 to Be Streamed Live and Free

World Netball has confirmed that fans around the globe will be able to watch every match of the NWYC2025 live and free on NetballPass and the Netball World Cup YouTube channel.

The tournament begins with the Opening Ceremony on 19 September, before the world’s top 20 U21 teams go head-to-head across nine thrilling days of competition, concluding with the Final on 28 September in Gibraltar.

From 20-25 September, matches will be available on both NetballPass and YouTube. The final three days of competition, including the medal ceremony (26-28 September), will stream exclusively on NetballPass – still completely free to access.

A Global Stage for the Next Generation

World Netball CEO Fiona Harold expressed her excitement at the announcement:

“I am thrilled that we are able to stream every match of the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 live and on demand, but most importantly for free, across both NetballPass and our YouTube channel.

It was very important to us that we gave this next generation of players a global platform, with the largest reach possible, to showcase their talent, work ethic and personalities.

We urge the Netball Family to get behind this event and show their support, either from afar tuning in to watch the matches live or on demand, and following the hype on social media, or by purchasing tickets to attend the matches in Gibraltar.

This might be the first time we see many of these players take to court on the global stage, but I am sure it won’t be the last.”

How to Watch

NetballPass: Create a free account to stream every match and catch up on demand.

YouTube: Subscribe to the Netball World Cup channel for live matches, highlights, and behind-the-scenes coverage.

Fans are also encouraged to follow World Netball across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and via the official Newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest news and updates.