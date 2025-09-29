Netball World Youth Cup Celebrate its conclusion - (62 images)
The Netball World Youth Cup came to its conclusion this Sunday evening with Australia crowned as the new champions.
Players, technical teams, and officials, along with the many volunteers and personnel that have worked throughout the nine days to bring the event to the Rock celebrated the final evening as the new champions were crowned at the Europa Sports Hall.
These are some of the images of the final evening of events.(ALL IMAGES COURTESY OF NWYC2025.
