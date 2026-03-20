New 24/7 British Sign Language service introduced to support Gibraltar’s deaf community

The Supported Needs and Disability Office, operating under the Ministry of Equality, has introduced a new British Sign Language video interpretation service for persons who are deaf during British Sign Language Week.

The service is being delivered in partnership with Convo, a UK-based company operating a global platform designed to support deaf individuals in communicating independently and accessing services with greater autonomy.

Using a smartphone or tablet, users can scan a QR code to connect by video call to a qualified British Sign Language interpreter, typically within one minute.

While similar services have previously been available in Gibraltar through other providers, Convo offers 24-hour, seven-day availability.

Convo also provides a telephone directory service allowing users to select the department they wish to contact and connect to a qualified British Sign Language interpreter within one minute.

The interpreter then facilitates communication through a three-way call, with the user signing their message by video while the interpreter relays it by voice call to the relevant department.

Representatives from Convo have been in Gibraltar this week to meet key stakeholders and support the rollout of the service.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office hosted an introductory meeting with Government of Gibraltar departments and their disability coordinators, where Convo demonstrated how the system works.

QR codes will soon be distributed across departments, including public counters and meeting rooms, and further staff training covering technical support and deaf awareness will take place in the coming weeks.

Engagement, led by the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Neurodevelopment and Disability Office, has also taken place with Director General Paul Bosio and Medical Director Mark Garcia, alongside other clinical and operational stakeholders, to ensure the service is aligned with Gibraltar’s healthcare priorities.

Separate discussions were also held with emergency service representatives, including Civil Contingencies, 999, 111, Police, Fire and Ambulance services, to determine whether Convo could be integrated into critical response pathways.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office also hosted a dedicated session with British Sign Language users and members of the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association, giving individuals with lived experience an opportunity to learn about the service and provide feedback.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The Supported Needs and Disability Office has been working for some time to enhance services for those with hearing impairments. In December, we introduced SpeakSee, and we continue to work with SignCode, who provide in-person interpreters and produce pre-recorded BSL video content for Gibraltar.

“This new partnership with Convo represents the next step in empowering d/Deaf individuals to communicate independently and advocate for themselves, should they wish, without relying on others. I am delighted to see this initiative come to fruition. I look forward to meeting with service users in the coming months, once they are familiar with the platform, to gather feedback and ensure the service continues to meet their needs.”