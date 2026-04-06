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Sports

New athletics national youth records sees female record better men's category

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2026

Gibraltar youth runners Olivia Roberts Patterson and Alex Gordon were in top form this past week setting two new national youth records.
Alex was to to set a new inaugural U18, U20 and U23 national record in the 3000m with a time of 10 minutes 46.33 seconds. He was to set this record at the IV Control Federativo Malaga on Saturday March 28.
Olivia Roberts Patterson Roberts was to continue her impressive season setting a record for the female category of the same distance with a 10 minutes 23.36 seconds, some twenty-three seconds faster than Alex ensuring the records now set sees the female category with a better time than the men's. A feat which breaks away from what has been traditionally seen in Gibraltar athletics in the past.
The young female athlete's impressive season has seen her become one of the main youth talents emerging from the youth categories. Still in her early teens officials have indicated that he present pace could set new standards in athletics, with records at her age categories tumbling by the day.

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