New charges for Nigerian men accused of immigration offences
Five Nigerian men accused of immigration offences were presented with new charges at the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after the Stipendiary Magistrate questioned last week whether the original charges before the court were correct. The men appeared before the court last week each charged with committing fraud by making false representations to Gibraltar immigration officers...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here