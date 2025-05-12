New civilian staff to start in RGP control room

The Royal Gibraltar Police welcomed nine newly qualified civilian staff to the Control Room at New Mole House on Monday.

The new Command and Dispatch (CAD) team has completed a six-week course at the RGP’s Training School, where they were taught communication, de-escalation and active listening skills. Their training also covered common criminal offences, use of the force’s internal computer systems, and specialist areas such as safeguarding.

Jon Lutkin, an ex-RGP Inspector who now runs the CAD training, said: “The course has been intensive. The new controllers will begin by shadowing experienced police officers who currently work in the Control Room.”

“They will then gradually take over these duties in the coming weeks.”

The new civilian staff will allow a number of police officers to be redeployed to other high demand areas within the force.