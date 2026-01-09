Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

9th January 2026

New digital format for birth, death and civil partnership certificates

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2026

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs will introduce newly designed digital formats for birth, death and civil partnership certificates from January 12 2026, moving them to a standard A4 layout to improve usability and future compatibility.

Previously, these certificates in Gibraltar were printed on bespoke-sized documents that were longer than standard A4, making them harder to copy and manage. The shift to A4 is intended to ensure easier handling, better legibility and greater convenience for individuals and institutions requiring certified copies.

The new design incorporates security features within the A4 paper to make the certificates more difficult to forge and to help ensure authenticity. Section headings will also include translations in French and Spanish to support international recognition and assist foreign authorities in processing the documents.

Following the rollout of the new birth, death and civil partnership certificates, similar enhancements are planned for less frequently issued certificates so that consistency, usability and security are applied across all civil documentation certifications.

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs expressed its gratitude to colleagues in the Information Technology and Logistics Department for their collaboration and contributions to the project.

